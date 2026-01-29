Manchester United manager Michael Carrick after winning the derby (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with Nathaniel Brown in recent weeks, and they have now stepped up their efforts to sign the player.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Manchester United sent senior scouts to Germany on Wednesday night to watch the 22-year-old left back in action. The German International has done quite well in the Bundesliga, and he’s highly rated across Europe. The player is reportedly on Arsenal’s radar as well.

Manchester United are now conducting extensive checks on the player, and it will be interesting to see whether they come forward with an official offer to complete the deal. The player has a contract with Eintracht Frankfurt until 2030, and he will cost around £40 million. Manchester United have the finances to him and they should look to get the deal done. They need a quality left back at the end of the season.

Patrick Dorgu is viewed as a wide player rather than a left back, and the arrival of Brown would be ideal for Manchester United. Dorgu and Brown could sort out the left-hand side of the Manchester United team.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for the German defender. It would be the ideal next step for him after proving his quality in Germany. He will look to test himself at the highest level in the Premier League. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could be an attractive destination for the player.

The £40 million asking price is reasonable for a player of his quality. He could justify the fee in the future if he adapts quickly to English football.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are already well stocked in the defensive unit, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to invest in the German. They have Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lews-Skelly at their disposal. Joining Manchester United could be ideal for brown.