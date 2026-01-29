Kobbie Mainoo and Diogo Dalot (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam has urged the club to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton at the end of the season.

The African has performed well in the Premier League with the Seagulls, and he could be an excellent addition to Manchester United. They need more physicality, defensive steel, and drive in the middle of the park, and the 22-year-old could be the ideal long-term partner for Kobbie Mainoo.

Jaap Stam on Carlos Baleba

“I really like Carlos Baleba at Brighton and think he could replace Casemiro at Manchester United,” Stam told TEAMtalk. “I like Frenkie de Jong a lot too, but it looks as though he’ll be staying at Barcelona. Manchester United need to be looking for a replacement that has good legs and the engine to run up and down the field. They also need to be very good with the ball too. Baleba can do that. “Kobbie Mainoo looks to be stepping up his levels and has been performing very well. Alongside him, you need a player who has quality on the ball, who can defend well, and can at times also join in the attack, get into the box and maybe score or create goals for his teammates.”

Baleba could be a superb signing

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to pay up for him. The player is likely to cost a premium, and he is valued at around £75 million. Even though the asking price is quite high, the player has the quality to justify the investment in future.

He has already established himself as an important player in the Premier League, and he will only improve further with coaching and experience. Baleba has all the tools to develop into a world-class midfielder with the right guidance.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be exciting for him. Manchester United could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies in the coming seasons.