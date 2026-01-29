A Manchester United flag is waved from the stands as a flare burns. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer has been linked with a move away from the London club, and Manchester United are interested in him.

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the finest players in the Premier League and the Devil.

Man United learn Cole Palmer fee

According to a report from Fichajes, Chelsea will not let him leave for less than €200 million. It will be interesting to see whether Manchester United are willing to break the Premier League transfer record to sign the player.

They could use more quality in the final third, and the 23-year-old will add goals and creativity. He is capable of operating as a centre forward as well as on the flanks and as a number ten. His versatility will be a huge bonus for Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes is in his 30s, and Manchester United needs to start planning for his replacement. Palmer could be the ideal acquisition.

Palmer would be a superb signing

The report claims that Manchester United are desperate to compete with elite European clubs once again, and they want to bring in top-class players who can make an immediate impact. Palmer has all the tools to become a world-class player, and he could transform Manchester United’s attack.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months. Manchester United have shown improvement under interim manager Michael Carrick. They have a good chance of finishing in the top for the season, and it remains to be seen whether they can secure Champions League qualification for the next season. It will certainly help them attract top-class players like Palmer in the summer.

Palmer has 48 goals and 31 assists in 111 appearances for Chelsea since joining the club. He will only improve with coaching and experience.