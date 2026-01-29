(Photo by Catherine Ivill, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United are already laying the groundwork for the summer transfer window, and one of the names under consideration is Tyrique George of Chelsea, according to Mail Online.

The 19-year-old winger has emerged as a potential option as the Red Devils assess ways to strengthen their wide attacking depth ahead of next season.

While United have been relatively quiet during the current January window, that inactivity should not be mistaken for a lack of planning.

Recruitment discussions behind the scenes are ongoing, with the club focused on identifying players who can fit into a long-term rebuild.

Man United have several names on their radar

George is one such name on a shortlist that also includes higher-profile options such as Rafael Leão of AC Milan and Iliman Ndiaye from Everton.

George’s situation at Chelsea has opened the door to interest. Once regarded as one of the most exciting attacking prospects in the Blues’ academy, the London-born winger has found opportunities limited this season.

His most recent Premier League appearance came back in October, when he made a brief cameo in a 2-1 defeat to Sunderland.

Since then, he has largely been restricted to cup competitions and development-level football.

George is free to leave Chelsea, either permanently or on loan, as the club continue to reshape their squad and manage a congested group of young attacking talents.

With only days remaining in the January window, an immediate move looks increasingly unlikely, but that has not deterred interest from elsewhere.

Tyrique George will not be short of suitors

Several clubs across the Premier League and Championship have been linked, and United are believed to be monitoring developments closely.

From United’s perspective, George represents a different type of opportunity compared to established stars.

Rather than a finished product, he is seen as a high-upside talent who could benefit from a clearer pathway to first-team football.

United believe they could offer him more consistent league minutes, rather than the sporadic cup appearances he has experienced at Stamford Bridge.

Any potential move would more likely take place in the summer, when United have greater flexibility and clarity over their squad structure, managerial direction, and budget.

