Manchester United are reportedly willing to sanction a late January loan move for Joshua Zirkzee, a significant shift in stance that has reignited interest from Juventus and several other Italian sides.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Red Devils are now open to a temporary exit for the Dutch forward as the window enters its decisive phase.

Zirkzee arrived at Old Trafford with promise but has found opportunities limited amid fierce competition for attacking minutes.

The Dutch attacker has only played 482 minutes of Premier League football for the Red Devils this season.

Man United are open to a loan move for Zirkzee

Club sources suggest a loan is now viewed as a sensible pathway to secure regular game time, accelerate development, and preserve the player’s value, rather than letting him stagnate on the bench.

Juventus have been actively scanning the market for attacking reinforcements.

Their initial focus has included exploratory contact with Tottenham Hotspur over a possible move for Randal Kolo Muani, but the complexity and cost of that deal have prompted the Bianconeri to revisit alternatives.

Zirkzee, already familiar with Serie A from his time in Italy earlier in his career, has consequently moved back into contention.

Italian reports indicate that Juventus value Zirkzee’s versatility, he can operate as a central striker, drop between the lines, or link play in a front two.

Zirkzee has several admirers in Serie A

That profile suits a side looking to add fluidity and unpredictability to their attack.

Moreover, a loan structure matches with Juventus’ preference to manage finances carefully while addressing immediate needs.

United’s openness to a loan has also alerted other Serie A clubs, who see an opportunity to add a Premier League-calibre forward without committing to a permanent fee mid-season.

While Juventus remain among the most proactive suitors, competition could intensify quickly if a clear pathway to minutes is offered.

