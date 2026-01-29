(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Harry Maguire’s long-term future at Manchester United remains uncertain, with the club yet to open formal negotiations over a new contract as the defender edges closer to become a free agent.



Maguire’s current deal is set to expire this summer, and as things stand, the England international is free to speak to interested clubs abroad, interest that is already beginning to materialise.

According to The Athletic, intermediaries acting on behalf of clubs in both Serie A and the Turkish Super Lig have made initial contact with Maguire’s representatives.

While no formal offers have yet been submitted, the enquiries show the growing belief across Europe that United may allow an experienced, proven centre-back to leave without compensation.

Harry Maguire has been in fine form for Man United

What makes the situation more striking is Maguire’s recent form. After enduring periods of heavy criticism in previous seasons, the 32-year-old has quietly re-established himself as one of United’s most reliable performers.

In consecutive high-profile wins against Manchester City and Arsenal, Maguire was outstanding at the heart of the defense, showing leadership, composure, and authority.

His display at the Emirates Stadium was particularly eye-catching, where he was named Man of the Match after producing a commanding defensive performance that blunted Arsenal’s attack.

Despite these performances, United have yet to make a definitive decision on his future.

With his contract expiring this summer, Maguire could walk away on a free transfer, an outcome that would raise serious questions given the club’s ongoing defensive transition.

Younger centre-backs such as Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven are highly rated but still lack the experience required to anchor the back line consistently at the highest level.

Red Devils should offer Maguire a new contract

Within the squad, Maguire is viewed as a mentor figure, offering guidance, professionalism, and stability to developing defenders.

Off the pitch, Maguire is settled in the north-west, living near Manchester with his wife and children, while his parents remain based in Sheffield, just over an hour away.

That stability suggests a preference to remain in England if possible, rather than pursuing a move abroad purely for financial reasons.

Ultimately, the decision rests with Man United. The club’s hierarchy are carefully weighing the value of retaining an experienced defensive leader against the need to reduce the wage bill.

Man United still hold interest in South American star from Premier League rivals