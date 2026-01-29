Next few days crucial - Newcastle lead race as €60m transfer becomes available

Brahim Diaz and Eddie Howe (Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey, Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly leading the race for the potential transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz.

Los Blancos are open to letting the 26-year-old leave before the end of this transfer window, and will accept offers in the region of €60m, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Diaz has previously played in the Premier League with Manchester City, so might be tempted to come back to England after struggling to hold down a regular starting spot with Real Madrid.

The Morocco international has also previously had a loan spell with AC Milan, however, and it seems they’re also in the mix to try to sign him this month, according to Fichajes.

Brahim Diaz to Newcastle transfer looks like one to watch

Diaz’s availability surely makes him a tempting option, and it seems like Newcastle are in a strong position, according to this report.

The Magpies could surely benefit from adding a bit more spark to their attack, with Diaz able to fill in in a variety of roles.

The move could also work well for the former Man City youngster as it would surely give him more playing time, whilst still providing him with a competitive project.

Why Newcastle could be tempting for Brahim Diaz

Newcastle have qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League and won the Carabao Cup last season.

Eddie Howe’s side are in the semi-finals of this year’s competition, though they trail City 2-0 on aggregate from the first leg.

Still, it’s clear that NUFC can lure in top players like Diaz after some fine signings in recent years.

Diaz could line up alongside big names like Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, and Nick Woltemade if he makes the move to St James’ Park.

We’ll have to see how accurate this report is, however, as Fichajes also linked Diaz with Aston Villa just recently.