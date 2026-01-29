Offer made: Real Madrid launch €100m bid to sign Tottenham star "immediately"

Sergio Romero and Micky van de Ven (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have reportedly made a €100m transfer bid for Tottenham central defender Cristian Romero, according to Fichajes.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has apparently sought to intervene in the club’s difficult season by coming in with a big offer for a top defensive player to turn the team’s campaign around.

Romero has shone for Tottenham, so could be a good option for Real as they continue to struggle to show their best form.

The Spanish giants were beaten 4-2 by Benfica in the Champions League last night, with caretaker manager Alvaro Arbeloa failing to have much of a positive impact after replacing Xabi Alonso.

Tottenham surely won’t sell Cristian Romero to Real Madrid

It’s hard to imagine Spurs will want to let a key player like Romero leave the club in the middle of the season, even for such a big transfer fee.

Thomas Frank’s side aren’t having the best season, so it would surely be a big mistake to let one of their most important players leave now.

At the same time, however, it might be that Tottenham could do major work on rebuilding their squad if they were to bank as much as €100m from one player.

THFC need a lot of work done in a number of areas, so that could be a good way to generally improve the team, even if would obviously be a big risk.

There’s not much time left in the transfer window, for one thing, so it seems hard to imagine this will really amount to anything at this stage.

Still, Madrid need to do something in defence because it seems clear that their current squad just isn’t good enough and this looks like ending up being a hugely disappointing campaign at the Bernabeu.