Aston Villa manager Unai Emery shouts instructions (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is reportedly a target for Real Madrid.

A report from Football Espana claims that Real Madrid have contacted the manager’s representatives to find out whether he will be available at the end of the season.

Real Madrid keen on Unai Emery

Alvaro Arbeloa is currently managing the Spanish club, but Real Madrid is looking for a more proven option in the long term. Emery has managed in La Liga before, and he has shown his quality in the Premier League as well. He guided Aston Villa to Europa League qualification last season, and his team is fighting for Champions League qualification in this campaign.

There is no doubt that he is good enough to manage bigger clubs, and the opportunity to take over at Real Madrid could be exciting for him. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Villa must keep Emery

Losing Emery at the end of the season would be a huge blow for the West Midlands club. They are looking to build a formidable team under his leadership, and they will not want to lose him anytime soon. It remains to be seen whether the Spanish manager is willing to return to his homeland with Real Madrid. They are widely regarded as the biggest club in the world, and the opportunity to manage them will be hard to turn down.

Emery will be able to fight for major trophies with them and manage superstars at the Spanish club. Having said that, he has an exciting project at Aston Villa, and it remains to be seen whether he is prepared to abandon it.

Real Madrid sacked Xabi Alonso earlier this season, and it has been a disappointing season by their standards.