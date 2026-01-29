Tottenham defender could leave in late move to join European giants

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

AC Milan have intensified their efforts to strengthen their defence before the January transfer window closes, holding what has been described as a lengthy meeting with the representatives of Radu Drăgușin, according to Calciomercato.



The Tottenham centre-back has emerged as one of Milan’s leading targets as the Rossoneri look to reinforce their back line for the second half of the season.

Drăgușin has found regular starting opportunities limited in North London. While Spurs value his physical presence, competition for places and tactical preferences have restricted his minutes.

That situation has alerted several clubs across Serie A, with AS Roma and Napoli also tracking the Romanian international closely.

AC Milan value Drăgușin’s Serie A experience

For AC Milan, the appeal of Drăgușin is clear. The 23-year-old already has experience of Italian football from his earlier spells in Serie A, making him a relatively low-risk option in terms of adaptation.

Milan’s recruitment team see him as a defender with significant upside, someone who can contribute immediately while still developing into a long-term asset.

Italian sources suggest Milan are exploring the structure of a potential deal, whether as a loan with an option to buy or a permanent transfer, depending on Tottenham’s stance.

However, Drăgușin is not the only name on Milan’s defensive shortlist. The Rossoneri continue to admire Nathan Aké of Manchester City.

Tottenham CB is not the only defender on Milan’s radar

Aké’s versatility, left-footed balance, and wealth of experience at the highest level make him an attractive option as Milan seek leadership and reliability at the back.

That said, prising Aké away from City late in the window would be extremely difficult.

It remains unclear whether Pep Guardiola would sanction the Dutchman’s departure so close to the deadline, particularly given City’s ambitions across multiple competitions.

Milan’s urgency in the market has been driven by a mix of injuries, inconsistent defensive performances, and the need for greater depth as they push for domestic success.

With Roma and Napoli also circling, competition for Drăgușin’s signature is intensifying. Much will depend on Tottenham’s willingness to negotiate and the player’s own preference.

