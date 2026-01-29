The Tottenham Hotspur logo is seen on the stand after a Premier League match. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the former Aston Villa attacker Moussa Diaby.

Spurs are looking to add more quality in the final third before the January window closes, and the Frenchman could prove to be a quality acquisition. Diaby has shown his quality in the Premier League before, and he could make an immediate impact at the north London club.

Spurs keen on Moussa Diaby

Spurs need more quality on the flanks, and the Independent claims that they want the French attacker.

They need someone who can take on defenders and beat them in one-on-one situations. They need more creativity in the final third. The 26-year-old currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, but he is open to returning to a Champions League club this month. Tottenham have made it to the knockout round of the Champions League, and they could be an attractive destination for the player.

Inter Milan is also interested in the player. Tottenham will need to act quickly to get the deal done with just a few days left in the window. The Italian outfit is reportedly leading the race for his signature right now. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Diaby has been in fine form

Diaby has performed exceptionally well in the Saudi Pro League and helped his team win the league title last season. He picked up 15 assists in the league. Diaby has 8 goals and 27 assists for the Saudi Arabian club since joining.

There is no doubt that he has the physicality and technical attributes to do well at Spurs, and he could transform them in the final third. The opportunity to return to the Premier League will be exciting for him, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can get the deal done.