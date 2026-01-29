(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Tottenham are already preparing for a late twist in the January transfer window, with reports suggesting Jean-Philippe Mateta could become their primary attacking target if Randal Kolo Muani leaves the club for Juventus.



According to the Daily Mail, Spurs are monitoring developments closely as the Serie A giants intensify their pursuit of Kolo Muani in the closing days of the window.

Kolo Muani, who joined Tottenham on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, arrived in North London with high expectations but has so far struggled to make a decisive impact.

The France international has managed just two goals in all competitions, finding it difficult to adapt consistently to Thomas Frank’s system and the physical demands of the Premier League.

Tottenham could be forced to join Mateta race

Juventus have now stepped up their interest, viewing Kolo Muani as a potential solution to their attacking inconsistencies.

With the Italian club exploring ways to restructure their forward line, Tottenham face the real possibility of losing the striker before the transfer deadline.

Should that happen, Spurs are expected to move quickly to avoid being left short in attack during a crucial phase of the season.

Palace striker has admirers at Spurs

That is where Mateta enters the picture. The Crystal Palace striker has long been admired by Tottenham’s recruitment team for his physical presence, aerial ability, and proven Premier League experience.

His familiarity with the league is seen as a major advantage compared to bringing in a forward from overseas late in the window.

The fact that Palace has agreed a deal with Wolves to sign striker Jorgen Strand Larsen suggests that they are willing to let Mateta leave the club in this window.

With a replacement coming in at the club, Palace would not stand in his way to leave for a new adventure.

