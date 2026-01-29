(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Leon Goretzka from Bayern Munich.

According to Fichajes, the club has decided to sign the player this month and has already initiated direct contact with the midfielder. Atletico Madrid are interested in the player as well, but the London club is prepared to formally challenge them for the German International midfielder.

Tottenham want Leon Goretzka

Tottenham have requested detailed information about the German international, and it remains to be seen whether they can complete the deal. They believe the transfer is a priority to salvage the season. Goretzka earns €7 million per season at Bayern, making him an expensive acquisition for Tottenham.

Tottenham have intensified their efforts with contact on Wednesday, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. The 30-year-old midfielder has attracted the attention of top European clubs, and there is no doubt that he would be a quality addition for Tottenham. He will add physicality, defensive steel, and drive in the middle of the park. He has proven himself in Germany and has the physicality and technical attributes for English football as well.

Goretzka to partner with Conor Gallagher?

Tottenham have already signed Conor Gallagher and believe Goretzka could be the ideal partner for them. The German International is not just a quality player; his leadership skills and winning experience could prove to be invaluable for the Tottenham dressing room.

Bayern Munich are yet to make a final decision on the player’s future, especially regarding a January transfer, and it remains to be seen what they decide.

The midfielder is at the peak of his career, and this could be an interesting challenge for him. The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be hard to turn down.

Spurs will certainly hope to get the deal done and that the German International can revitalise their midfield.