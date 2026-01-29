"Absolutely" - Tottenham urged to complete risky transfer following major development

Thomas Frank during a press conference (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Tottenham have been advised to pursue a free transfer swoop for Raheem Sterling after his release from Chelsea was officially announced yesterday.

The former Liverpool and Manchester City winger is now available as a free agent and one imagines there’ll be plenty of big clubs tempted to make a move for him, at least on a short-term deal.

That’s what former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara would like to see his old club do, with the pundit telling talkSPORT he thinks Sterling is still better than the club’s current attacking options.

O’Hara hopes Sterling would be open to a short-term deal, perhaps until the end of the season, and that he could surely do a job for Tottenham in that time.

Tottenham urged to seal Raheem Sterling transfer

Discussing Sterling’s future after his departure from Chelsea, O’Hara said: “I would absolutely take Sterling at Tottenham. I think he’s a good player. He’s better than what we’ve got.

“I’d sign him on a contract to the end of the season if he was willing to do that.

“I don’t know what other offers he’s got in terms of, he might have a long-term contract in Saudi offering him loads of money.

“But if the candle is still lit and he wants to still be a Premier League football player I would give him an opportunity at Tottenham.”

Raheem Sterling to play for another big six club?

Sterling has already played for four of the so-called ‘big six’ Premier League clubs.

The 31-year-old started out at Liverpool as a youngster before moving to Manchester City in the summer of 2015.

After 131 goals in 339 games at the Etihad Stadium, Sterling then moved on to Chelsea, and had a spell on loan at Arsenal last season.

It would be interesting to see if Sterling were now tempted to add Spurs to his list, with that then leaving only Manchester United as a big six side he won’t have played for!