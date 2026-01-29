(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The 28-year-old has been linked with the move away from Crystal Palace in recent weeks, and Spurs are prepared to secure his signature. According to Orazio Accomando of Sport MediaSet, Randal Kolo Muani could leave the club this month, with Mateta as his replacement.

Spurs working on Jean-Philippe Mateta deal

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can get the deal done. The journalist has confirmed that Tottenham are ‘working to close’ the deal.

Mateta could be attracted to the idea of joining Tottenham. It would be a step up for him, and this is the ideal opportunity for him to join a bigger club and prove himself at a higher level.

Spurs need more depth in the attacking unit, and a Mateta could be useful for them. The French attacker has himself in the Premier League over the years, and he could make an immediate impact. He has registered 12 goal contributions this season. He could support Dominic Solanke in the attack.

Can Spurs sign Mateta?

Tottenham have had a disappointing season so far, and they will look to bounce back strongly. Signing the right players could help them do well during the second half of the season. Mateta knows the league well, and he could hit the ground running. It remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with Crystal Palace.

The French attacker has been linked with multiple clubs in recent weeks. He will be looking to sort out his long-term future quickly so that he can focus on his football once again. Joining a competitive club will be a priority for him, and Tottenham will be an attractive destination.