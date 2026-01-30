Andre Onana looks set to leave Manchester United (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has already had some initial talks over a return to Serie A giants Inter Milan.

As first reported here in my exclusive for the Daily Briefing, Man Utd and Onana expect to go their separate ways this summer.

The Cameroon international has flopped during his time with the Red Devils, and is currently out on loan at Turkish side Trabzonspor.

They’d be open to keeping Onana permanently, but he’s also looking into a possible move back to Italian football, with Inter joined by Juventus as showing an interest in him.

Andre Onana could be offered to other clubs in the coming months

It is also my understanding that Onana’s representatives are keeping an eye on the goalkeeper situations of Napoli and Roma.

Roma in particular look like a realistic destination for the 29-year-old, as they could be set to lose Mile Svilar this summer.

Onana could therefore be a replacement at the Stadio Olimpico, so it will be interesting to see how this all plays out.

For the time being it looks like Onana’s former club Inter are leading the race for his signature, but nothing is expected to be decided yet.

Onana flopped at United and it’s time to go

United will surely look to move Onana on after his struggles at Old Trafford, and it would undoubtedly be useful for them to make sales this summer anyway.

Onana makes sense as a candidate for the exit door, while the likes of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte will also surely be leaving in the months ahead.

Senne Lammens has replaced Onana as the number one goalkeeper for MUFC, and there doesn’t look like an immediate need for another signing in that position.

Onana shone during his previous spell at Inter and fans of the Nerazzuri will hope he can get back to his best if he does return to the San Siro.