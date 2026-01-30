(Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has shared a concerning update on Alexander Isak’s injury recovery, and it appears Liverpool fans will have to wait much longer to see their record signing back in action.

The Swedish international, who joined the Reds for a British-record £125 million last summer, has been sidelined since late December after suffering a fractured fibula against Tottenham.

As Liverpool prepare to host Isak’s former club, Newcastle United, at Anfield this Saturday, Slot confirmed that the striker remains far from a return to first-team training.

Arne Slot confirms Alexander Isak is nowhere close to returning

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, Slot delivered a blunt assessment of Isak’s current status.

The forward has been utilising a protective walking boot during the initial phase of his rehabilitation, and while he has recently progressed out of it, he is still not ready for outdoor work.

He told the reporters: “No, he is not on the pitch yet. He is just out of his walker, so that tells you he is not expected on the pitch today or tomorrow. It will take a while before he is back, which we knew about.”

The news comes as a blow to a Liverpool side looking to find their footing in 2026.

While reports suggested a return in late March, Slot’s admission that the 26-year-old hasn’t even touched the grass yet suggests a more cautious timeline.

Hugo Ekitike has not let Liverpool feel Isak’s absence

Despite the frustration surrounding Isak’s fitness, his absence has been eased by the form of fellow summer arrival Hugo Ekitike.

The Frenchman has been a revelation since his move from Frankfurt, netting 13 goals across all competitions this season.

Ekitike was the star of the show in midweek, scoring a sublime solo goal in Liverpool’s 6-0 Champions League demolition of Qarabag.

Player Appearances Goals Assists Hugo Ekitike 31 13 4 Alexander Isak 16 3 1

Hugo Ekitike vs Alexander Isak 25/26 stats via Transfermarkt

His ability to lead the line with pace, quick feet and clinical finishing has ensured that Isak’s absence is not felt.

With Isak unavailable for the reunion against Newcastle, Ekitike is once again expected to spearhead the attack as the Reds hunt for their first Premier League win of the new year.