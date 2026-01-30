Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, looks dejected (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has confirmed that Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic has suffered a setback and is once again sidelined.

The 21-year-old has had multiple injury setbacks in recent years, and he is no closer to playing this season.

Slot said on Bajcetic (h/t James Pearce): “He’s not training with the team. He constantly comes close to the team and then has little setbacks.”

Stefan Bajcetic has suffered with injuries

The Spanish midfielder is extremely talented, and he was expected to develop into an important first-team player for Liverpool a few years ago. However, he has not been able to establish himself as a first-team player due to recurring injury problems.

Liverpool are currently struggling with injury problems, and they could have used the 21-year-old. He can play as a defensive midfielder, central defender, or fullback. Bajcetic could have had the opportunity to showcase his qualities with the first team right now, but it seems that he has suffered another setback.

Should Liverpool sell Bajcetic?

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decides to cash in on the player at the end of the season. Even though he is a talented player, his availability has been atrocious, and Liverpool needs fit, ready players more often than not. Bajcetic has been linked with top clubs in the past.

Perhaps a move away from English football could be ideal for the talented young midfielder. Bajcetic will be hoping to recover from his injury and play regularly at a high level. It remains to be seen how his future develops.

The 21-year-old’s talent is beyond a doubt, and he could be a quality player if he manages to overcome his injury problems. As for Liverpool, it will be interesting to see how they deal with the injury problems they currently face.