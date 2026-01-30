Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on as he makes his way out for a training session. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Turkish International midfielder Arda Guler is a target for Arsenal at the end of the season.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 20-year-old midfielder has been monitored for several months and is an absolute priority for Arsenal next season.

Guler is on the radar of Chelsea as well.

Arteta is a fan of Arda Guler

The report further claims that manager Mikel Arteta is completely enamoured with the Turkish midfielder. An offer close to €100 million could be submitted, and it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid is prepared to sanction his departure. Even though he is an important member of the first team, a €100 million offer would force the Spanish club to reconsider his future.

They need to improve multiple areas of their squad, and the sale of the Turkish midfielder could help them bring in their own signings.

Arsenal need more vision and technical ability in the final third, and the 20-year-old would be an excellent acquisition. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and open up deep defences. The 20-year-old is capable of operating centrally as well as on the flanks. He has all the attributes to develop into an elite creator. Arsenal could nurture him into a future star. Even though the €100 million investment might seem expensive right now, Guler could justify it in the future.

Can the Gunners convince Guler?

Meanwhile, the Turkish International is focused on Real Madrid, and he has three goals and 12 assists in all competitions this season. It will be interesting to see if he’s willing to take on a new challenge in the Premier League. He is enjoying his football in La Liga, and he plays for one of the biggest clubs in the world. He has no reason to leave Real Madrid.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can convince him to join the club.