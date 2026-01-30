Andrea Berta, Sporting Director of Arsenal, looks on from the stands. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.

According to TEAMtalk, they are prepared to step up their efforts to sign by including first-team players in a potential player-plus-cash deal. Gabriel Jesus or Gabriel Martinelli could be included in a deal for him.

Julian Alvarez to return to England?

Alvarez is reportedly frustrated with life at the Spanish club, and he’s on the radar of multiple European heavyweights. The striker has 40 goals and 13 assists in 87 appearances for the Spanish club since joining them.

Barcelona are interested in the player, and they are the player’s preferred choice. However, they are going through financial difficulties, and it remains to be seen whether they can afford the World Cup winner.

The player’s representatives have informed selected clubs of his availability, and the Arsenal hierarchy is currently discussing a potential move for him. Premier League rivals Chelsea have also been approached by the striker’s representatives.

Andrea Berta signed Alvarez for Atletico Madrid during his time at the Spanish club, and it will be interesting to see if he can bring the player to the Emirates now.

Arsenal keen on Alvarez move

Arsenal have been scouting him extensively in the last two weeks, and it will be interesting to see if they follow up with an official proposal at the end of the season.

He could prove to be a major upgrade on Viktor Gyokeres, who has not been able to find the back of the net consistently. Alvarez is one of the best strikers in European football right now, and he could make a defining impact in the attack for Arsenal.

They will be hoping to win league titles and the UEFA Champions League. They need elite players like Alvarez, and the South American could transform them.

Alvarez is more than a goal scorer, and he will add creativity and link up to the site as well. He is excellent at taking set pieces as well.