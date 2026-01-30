Arne Slot, Liverpool and Arsenal club badges (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Eduardo Camavinga could be on his way out of Real Madrid at the end of the season, and the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on him.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 23-year-old French international could leave in search of a more prominent role in England. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are prepared to consider serious offers around €70 million for the player, so they can restructure their midfield from the proceeds of his departure.

Eduardo Camavinga could improve both teams

Camavinga is a talented player and quite young. He could improve further with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top-class player for Arsenal or Liverpool.

The two English clubs need more control and defensive cover in the middle of the park, and the Real Madrid star would be ideal for them. He can operate in multiple roles. His ability to slot into central midfield, defensive midfield, and in defence makes him the ideal utility man.

The €70 million asking price is quite reasonable for a player of his potential. He has the potential to become a world-class player with the right guidance.

Liverpool and Arsenal could use Camavinga

Liverpool need someone like Camavinga in the middle of the park, and his arrival would allow players like Ryan Gravenberch to operate with more freedom.

Similarly, Arsenal need someone to anchor the midfield, apart from Declan Rice.

Both clubs have the financial resources to pay his asking price, and it remains to be seen where the French International will end up. Both clubs are likely to be attractive destinations for him.

They have consistently fought for major trophies, and they could provide him with the platform he needs. Camavinga could easily justify the €70 million investment in the future if he adapts quickly to English football.