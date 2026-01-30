€70 star open to Premier League switch as Arsenal and Liverpool circle

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by
Arne Slot, Liverpool and Arsenal club badges
Arne Slot, Liverpool and Arsenal club badges (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Eduardo Camavinga could be on his way out of Real Madrid at the end of the season, and the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on him.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 23-year-old French international could leave in search of a more prominent role in England. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are prepared to consider serious offers around €70 million for the player, so they can restructure their midfield from the proceeds of his departure.

Eduardo Camavinga could improve both teams

Camavinga is a talented player and quite young. He could improve further with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top-class player for Arsenal or Liverpool.

The two English clubs need more control and defensive cover in the middle of the park, and the Real Madrid star would be ideal for them. He can operate in multiple roles. His ability to slot into central midfield, defensive midfield, and in defence makes him the ideal utility man.

The €70 million asking price is quite reasonable for a player of his potential. He has the potential to become a world-class player with the right guidance.

More Stories / Latest News
Sean Dyche manager / head coach of Nottingham Forest celebrates after the Premier League match between West Ham United and Nottingham Forest
“Talks are now underway” – Sky Sports man drops exciting Nottingham Forest transfer update
Report: Arsenal could sacrifice duo to land 40-goal star Berta once signed
Arne Slot manager / head coach of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Liverpool at Vitality Stadium.
“It will take a while” – Arne Slot gives grim injury update on Liverpool star

Liverpool and Arsenal could use Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga looks on during Real Madrid's pre-match preparations
Eduardo Camavinga looks on during Real Madrid’s pre-match preparations (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Liverpool need someone like Camavinga in the middle of the park, and his arrival would allow players like Ryan Gravenberch to operate with more freedom.

Similarly, Arsenal need someone to anchor the midfield, apart from Declan Rice.

Both clubs have the financial resources to pay his asking price, and it remains to be seen where the French International will end up. Both clubs are likely to be attractive destinations for him.

They have consistently fought for major trophies, and they could provide him with the platform he needs. Camavinga could easily justify the €70 million investment in the future if he adapts quickly to English football.

More Stories Eduardo Camavinga

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *