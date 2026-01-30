Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on as he speaks to the media. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal are keeping tabs on the development of the Villarreal midfielder Alberto Moleiro.

The 22-year-old has performed well for the Spanish outfit this season, with eight goals and three assists in the league. Moleiro can play as a winger as well as a central attacking midfielder. He joined the Spanish club for a fee of €16 million last summer, and he could be on his way out of Villarreal soon.

Arsenal keen on Alberto Moleiro

Arsenal are interested in securing Moleiro’s signature and are the front-runners to sign him. They believe the midfielder could provide that extra bit of flair and creativity in the final third, which Arsenal have lacked in big matches. They have struggled to create opportunities and score goals.

Moleiro could be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League. Arsenal are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them will be hard to turn down. They could provide him with the platform to fight for the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League trophy. They certainly have one of the best teams in the world right now.

Moleiro asking price revealed

Meanwhile, the player could cost around €50 million (£42m), and the report claims that Arsenal would be willing to pay up if they believe that the midfielder could be an asset for them in the long-term

Moleiro might be able to justify the investment in future. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal follow up on their interest with an official proposal. Villarreal will find it difficult to turn down an offer of €50 million for the player. They would be able to make a significant profit on him.

Arsenal will be hoping to conquer England and Europe in the coming seasons, and they need to keep improving the team to keep up with the elite clubs.