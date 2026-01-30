Hansi Flick during Barcelona vs Benfica (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Barcelona are interested in signing the Manchester United defender, Lisandro Martinez.

The 28-year-old South American has done well since moving to Old Trafford, and Hansi Flick has identified him as an important target at the end of the season. He has a contract with Manchester United until 2027, and Fichajes has revealed that Barcelona believe now is the right time to make a move for him and sign him for a reasonable fee.

Barcelona keen on Lisandro Martinez

They are looking to bring in a defender who is accomplished on the ball and can break the lines with his passing. Martinez could be ideal for them. He is a quality defender as well. It remains to be seen whether Barcelona follows up on their interest with an official offer to complete the deal.

Ideally, Manchester United need to hold onto their players. The 28-year-old is an important player for them, and losing him would be a blow. They are already lacking in depth in the defensive unit.

Meanwhile, the Argentine could be attracted to the idea of joining Barcelona. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and South American players prefer Spanish clubs. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Martinez would be a useful addition

Barcelona need to improve the squad if they want to win major trophies. Adding a quality defender could prove to be a wise decision at the end of the season. That South American is at the peak of his career, and he could make an immediate impact in La Liga. He has the physicality and technical attributes for Spanish football, and Barcelona should do everything in their power to complete the deal.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are under no pressure to sell key players, and it remains to be seen how they respond. If Barcelona come forward with an offer to sign him.