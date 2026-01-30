One in, one out looking likely for Chelsea, says transfer expert

Josh Acheampong of Chelsea, and Christian Falk (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly looking like having a good chance of signing Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet ahead of Bayern Munich, who have an interest in Josh Acheampong.

That’s according to the latest from Christian Falk in his CF Bayern Insider column, with the German journalist explaining that Jacquet to Bayern looks unlikely.

The talented young French defender has attracted strong interest from Chelsea, who are once again scouring the market for the best young talents in world football.

Jacquet looks like he could have been a fine option for Bayern as well, but it seems their focus is on Acheampong instead.

Chelsea transfer update on Jeremy Jacquet arrival and Josh Acheampong exit

Discussing these deals, Falk said: “Bayern Munich are not a big competitor for Jérémy Jacquet’s signature.

“They know him, and he has a market for the summer, but Bayern are not, at the moment, involved in negotiations. This means there’s a big chance for the Premier League.

“I believe it will cost around €50m [£43.3m] to buy him. Bayern are still waiting and won’t invest now in the Rennes star. So, I think there’s a pretty good chance for Chelsea.”

On Acheampong to Bayern, Falk added: “It is TRUE: Bayern Munich are keeping track of Josh Acheampong.

“The Chelsea centre-back fits the kind of profile the Bavarians are looking for. He’s 19 years old, he’s not so expensive, and has genuine quality for the future.

“Of course, Bayern are still planning with Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan in the defence. So, they don’t want to bring someone in who’s looking to immediately start in the backline. That’s why players like Acheampong are interesting for FC Bayern.

“I heard that last summer Bayern also showed interest in the teenager, but, at the moment, they have to wait to see what Upamecano decides to do.”

Can Chelsea get the defensive signing they need?

Chelsea have some issues in defence, so they could really do with sealing a deal for Jacquet before the end of this transfer window.

Ben Jacobs has written for Give Me Sport to suggest that Rennes’ preference is to keep Jacquet until the summer, but it seems the Blues are still trying to get him now.

Luckily for Chelsea, it seems like they don’t have to worry about Bayern rivalling them for this deal, though the Acheampong interest could be something to think about.

Even if Jacquet is a top prospect, should CFC really be going out and spending huge money on a player like that when they have a talent like Acheampong in their ranks who’s already on the radar of elite clubs like Bayern?