Manchester United want to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton during the summer transfer window.

They will face competition from Chelsea for the Cameroon International. As per TEAMtalk, they are prepared to break their transfer record by completing a £100 million move for the African.

Man United need Carlos Baleba

It is no secret that Manchester United need to find a quality alternative to Casemiro, and the Brighton star could be ideal for them. He is a young player with significant potential and could develop into one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

The report further claims that the midfielder is very much on board with the prospect of playing for Manchester United. He wants to play alongside his compatriot, Bryan Mbeumo, at Old Trafford. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can win the race for his signature.

Chelsea also keen on Baleba

Meanwhile, Chelsea are keeping tabs on his situation as well. They have two quality midfielders in Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. They are looking to add more depth in that area of the pitch. The 22-year-old African could be ideal for them. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

He is a key player for Brighton, and they will not want to lose him easily. Any club hoping to sign him would have to be a premium. Manchester United’s willingness to pay £100 million for him will certainly force Brighton to reconsider the player’s future at the club. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United submit an official offer to sign the player in the coming months.

The 22-year-old will want to complete the highest level and fight for major trophies. The move to Manchester United could be ideal for Baleba.