Report: Chelsea remain in talks to sign Liverpool transfer target immediately

Chelsea are still trying to sign Jeremy Jacquet (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly still in talks over getting a deal done for Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet before the end of this transfer window.

The Blues are joined by Liverpool and Bayern Munich in pursuing Jacquet, but Rennes remain keen to keep the talented young defender until at least the end of the season.

That’s according to Ben Jacobs in a report for Give Me Sport, with negotiations still going as Chelsea try to get this deal done now instead of in the summer.

Liam Rosenior’s side could do with another centre-back after slightly inconsistent form from the likes of Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo, while Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill have had injury problems.

Can Chelsea get a deal done for Jeremy Jacquet?

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea succeed in their pursuit of Jacquet, who looks ideal for their project of building around elite young players.

The 20-year-old Frenchman is certainly up there with the biggest prospects in Europe, and it’s easy to imagine him also making an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge, giving the west Londoners something for the present and future.

This clearly isn’t going to be an easy deal, however, and it’s also worth watching what happens with the likes of Liverpool and Bayern.

Who else could Chelsea sign in defence?

It seems Jacquet is very much Chelsea’s top target, but they’ve also brought back Aaron Anselmino from his loan at Borussia Dortmund, which could end up being a smart move.

Meanwhile, we were recently informed of CFC considering a surprise move for Harry Maguire, who is nearing the end of his contract at Manchester United.

Jacquet seems like a much better fit for Chelsea, but there are other options out there that might come into the equation.