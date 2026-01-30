Diogo Dalot celebrates with his Manchester United teammates (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot has reportedly become a surprise transfer target for Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, the Portugal international is looking set to be at the centre of a bidding war as both Real and Bayern want him as cover due to injuries in their defences.

See below for details as Konur has posted on X about interest in Dalot, which will likely come as quite a surprise to a lot of Man Utd fans…

EXCL: Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are circling Diogo Dalot as defensive frailties and injury woes hit both clubs at fullback.?? A bidding war could be on the horizon.? Details ?? @Sportsboomcomhttps://t.co/E3D1sCO68R https://t.co/gzJRhv6fed — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) January 29, 2026

Should Manchester United accept Diogo Dalot transfer bids?

Dalot has not exactly looked like someone who’d be considered good enough to leave United for elite sides like Madrid or Munich.

It would be fair to say the 26-year-old has been a pretty inconsistent performer for much of his time at Old Trafford, and a lot of fans would surely be quite happy to see the club cash in on him if possible.

It remains to be seen if Dalot will definitely end up being targeted by these teams, but it seems his situation could be one to watch as they scramble for defensive cover, with Dalot capable of playing both right-back and left-back to a decent standard.

More Manchester United transfer news to watch

Meanwhile, in other Man United transfer news, it looks like key duo Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo will be staying despite there previously being some uncertainty over them this January.

The Red Devils are also understood to be keen on the likes of Elliot Anderson and Yan Diomande for the summer.

Selling someone like Dalot could end up being smart business to fund these moves, though the club will also likely free up significant funds from their wage bill as Casemiro and Harry Maguire head towards the ends of their contracts.