Aston Villa could be busy in January. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Uruguay international goalkeeper Sergio Rochet has now slammed Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez for his arrogance on the pitch.

The Uruguayan international explained that the Argentine star can be quite provocative, especially during penalty shootouts, and his style of play does not sit right with the Uruguayan.

There is no doubt that Martinez has been a quality player for club and country. However, his provocative style of play can rub the opposition the wrong way. Rochet admitted that the Aston Villa star is a phenomenon and a very good goalkeeper; however, his attitude is questionable.

He also admitted he does not like the Argentine international’s personality.

Rochet on Emiliano Martinez

“Personally, I don’t like his way of being like that. As a goalkeeper, honestly, he’s a phenomenon. A very good goalkeeper,” he said speaking to El Espectador Deportes in Uruguay. “It doesn’t quite sit right with me because of the attitudes he has. Everyone has their own personality. I don’t like it, I’m more low-profile. It worked for him and that’s fine, if he feels comfortable like that,” Rochet added. “Those things don’t appeal to me, I don’t like arrogance. I try, as a person, to be like that, and to advise teammates when I can, to keep that profile, because that’s our profile as Uruguayans,” he explained.

More Stories / Latest News Report: Leicester City make attractive offer for 19-year-old La Liga gem European duo chasing Leeds United ace in late January move “Talks are now underway” – Sky Sports man drops exciting Nottingham Forest transfer update

Martinez linked with an exit

Meanwhile, Martinez has been linked with a move away from Aston Villa consistently in the last few months. He was expected to leave the club during the summer transfer window, but a move did not materialise. He has also been linked to an exit this month. It will be interesting to see if he can secure a move away from the West Midlands club with just a couple of days left in the January window.

He has been a quality performer for the Premier League club, but he has looked mediocre in recent weeks, and this could be the right time for Aston Villa to cash in on him.