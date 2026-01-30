(Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Inter Milan have entered direct club-to-club negotiations with Liverpool for the signing of midfielder Curtis Jones, according to a bombshell update from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian giants are reportedly pursuing a loan deal that includes a purchase option clause as they look to bolster their squad for the second half of the 2026 season.

The deal is part of a complex transfer domino effect currently unfolding across Europe. Inter’s move for the 25-year-old is directly linked to the potential exit of Davide Frattesi, who is currently a target for Nottingham Forest.

Inter Milan in talks with Liverpool for Curtis Jones

With the January window reaching its final stages, Romano has revealed that Inter and Liverpool officials are in active discussions.

Inter are eager to add technical quality to their midfield as they fight for the Serie A title and compete in the Champions League knockout stages.

“Inter are in direct club to club talks with Liverpool for Curtis Jones on loan deal with buy option clause. Negotiations ongoing but linked to Davide Frattesi exit with #NFFC waiting for an answer.”

For Jones, the lure of the San Siro and guaranteed minutes ahead of the World Cup could be the catalyst for a move away from his boyhood club.

Should Liverpool let Jones leave this month?

Jones has been linked with a move away since the start of the transfer window. Among those keen on signing him are Tottenham.

It has been reported that Spurs were interested in him before they signed Conor Gallagher.

And they remain interested, with reports suggesting they are ready to make an offer for he Liverpool star.

The prospect of losing Jones could go either way for the Reds in what is going to be a crucial second half of the season for them.

While the Scouser has never quite been an undisputed nailed on starter, he has matured into a vital squad player under Arne Slot.

In a season plagued by injuries, particularly in the defensive and midfield departments, Jones has provided essential tactical flexibility.

He has been deployed as a holding midfielder, an advanced “number ten,” and even filled in at right-back during an injury crisis earlier this year.

Letting him leave on loan without a direct replacement could be seen as a massive gamble for Slot, especially given the club’s current form.

Curtis Jones time at Liverpool

A product of the club’s academy since the age of nine, Jones has already surpassed 200 appearances for the Reds.

He has been a fixture of the first-team squad since 2020, helping the club secure two Premier League titles and multiple domestic cups.

Team Appearances Goals Assists Liverpool FC 208 19 23 Liverpool FC U21 34 13 5 Liverpool FC U18 29 15 6 Liverpool UEFA U19 18 13 3 Total 289 60 37

Curtis Jones – Liverpool stats across all levels via Transfermarkt

Known for his exceptional ball retention and scouse swagger on the pitch, Jones has often been hailed by coaching staff and teammates for his leadership qualities and his technical ability.

However, with his contract entering its final 18 months, both the player and the club may feel that a fresh challenge in Italy represents the best path forward if a regular starting role at Anfield remains elusive.