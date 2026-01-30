Leeds want to sign a new midfielder. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Leeds United striker Joel Piroe has been linked with a move away from the club this month.

The striker has struggled for regular opportunities this season, and the 26-year-old needs to leave the club in order to play more often. He has secured just 324 minutes of first-team action in all competitions this season.

Piroe has been linked with Crystal Palace recently.

Como and Betis keen on Joel Piroe

According to a report via MOT Leeds News, Italian club Como are interested in signing the player. They hope to secure his signature this month, but it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Meanwhile, Spanish outfit Real Betis have also registered their interest in the player. However, the 26-year-old striker is not desperate for an exit, and he is prepared to stay and fight for his place at Leeds United.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Leeds United are currently fighting for survival in the Premier League and could use more quality and depth in the squad. Keeping the 26-year-old at the club might not be a bad idea. They have been overly dependent on Dominic Calvert-Lewin for goals, and the 26-year-old could support the former Everton star.

Piroe needs game time

Piroe is at the peak of his career right now, and he needs regular game time in order to fulfil his potential. It will be interesting to see if he can convince Daniel Farke to give him more opportunities during the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, Leeds have been linked with multiple strikers in recent months, and it is clear that they are looking to improve in that area of the pitch. If they decide to sign another centre-forward, it would be bad news for the 26-year-old and it would push him further down the pecking order.