Leicester could cash in on one of their players in January. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City are looking to improve their squad and has identified Valencia youngster Raul Jimenez as a target.

According to a report from Spanish publication AS via Sport Witness, Leicester City have submitted an attractive offer for the Spain Under-20 international. It will be interesting to see if Valencia are willing to sanction his departure.

Raul Jimenez is a top talent

The 19-year-old goalkeeper joined the La Liga club’s academy in 2020, and he is highly rated at the club. He has been a star for the Spanish national team at the youth level, but he is in the final year of his contract with Valencia, and Leicester City are looking to capitalise on that.

Valencia are unwilling to let the player leave, and they are prepared to renew his contract until 2028. They will include a €60 million release clause in his contract if the player commits his long-term future to them. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Leicester City will certainly hope that the player does not sign a new contract with Valencia, as they are unlikely to be able to afford €60 million for him.

Leicester City linked again with transfer move for Chelsea misfit

Can Leicester sign Jimenez?

Jimenez is highly rated in Spain, and he has a bright future. He could develop into a quality player for Leicester City if they can get the deal done. They have had a disappointing season in the Championship so far, and they are fighting for survival. They will look to build a formidable team for the future, and signing the 19-year-old would be a solid long-term investment.

It will be interesting to see if the player is willing to join a second-division club in England. The move to England could be an exciting opportunity for him, especially if the Foxes are willing to provide him with ample opportunities at a high level. It could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

Desperate Leicester City plot veteran manager coup to save their season