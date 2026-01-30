(Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)

Liverpool may have just been handed an unexpected transfer opportunity and it could help Arne Slot solve one of the biggest problems threatening their season.

Following reports from Fabrizio Romano that Inter Milan are in direct talks to sign Curtis Jones, a door has swung wide open for the Reds to solve their mounting defensive crisis in spectacular fashion.

Liverpool could use Curtis Jones to sign Denzel Dumfries

According to Romano, the Nerazzurri have identified Jones as their primary candidate to replace Davide Frattesi, who is closing in on a move to Nottingham Forest.

While discussions have reportedly begun around a loan with an option to buy, this latest development could open another door for the Reds.

According to reports emerging from Italy, later covered by The Mirror, Liverpool have made enquiries about Inter wing-back Denzel Dumfries.

With Inter needing a technical midfielder and Liverpool desperate for a right-back, there is an opportunity for a potential exchange involving the two stars that could be discussed as the clubs look to find a solution before Monday’s deadline.

Liverpool’s growing defensive urgency

Arne Slot confirmed on Friday that summer signing Jeremie Frimpong is set to miss several weeks with a muscle injury, joining Conor Bradley who is expected to be out for the season.

With no senior right-backs available, a move for Dumfries makes sense.

The Dutch international, who has frequently been linked with a move to Manchester United, would bring the Champions League experience, tactical versatility, and the kind of athletic profile suited to Premier League football.

A loan deal could be the ideal short-term fix to keep Liverpool’s top-four hopes alive.

Curtis Jones sacrifice may become necessary

While losing a homegrown talent like Curtis Jones mid-season would be a blow, it may be a sacrifice that the Reds will need to make.

Jones has struggled for consistent starts under Slot, finding himself behind the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Florian Wirtz.

With midfield depth intact and defensive options stretched thin, Liverpool may be forced to prioritise addressing defensive crisis over midfield depth.

There is one potential complication, Dumfries is currently managing a minor injury himself and is not expected back until late February.

Still, Liverpool could see this as an opportunity too good to ignore, especially with top-four ambitions hanging in the balance.