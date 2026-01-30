Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool may reportedly have been given a boost in their rumoured transfer pursuit of Bayern Munich central defender Dayot Upamecano.

The France international is in the final year of his contract with Bayern, and Christian Falk has provided an update on the player’s situation in his latest CF Bayern Insider column.

We’ve previously reported on Liverpool’s interest in Upamecano, as has Falk himself in another column here, and it now seems he has 48 hours to decide on his future with Bayern.

Upamecano has been a key player for Vincent Kompany’s side, but it seems they’re running out of patience with him and want him to decide what he’s doing in terms of a new contract by this weekend.

Christian Falk on Dayot Upamecano transfer situation

Writing in his latest column, Falk had the following to say on Upamecano: “It is TRUE: Bayern Munich have set a deadline for Dayot Upamecano to decide on his contract future. I heard just yesterday that he’s going to have to hurry up with this decision, as we heard the date of the deadline is this Sunday (February 1). So, the centre-back doesn’t have a lot of time left to decide!”

Liverpool will surely be on alert, with Falk previously reporting on the Reds being one of his suitors due to their own situation with Ibrahima Konate also edging closer to becoming a free agent in the summer of 2026.

Writing a few months ago, Falk said: “It is true that Liverpool are looking at Dayot Upamecano. Bayern have been trying to give Upamecano a new contract for months. I think it’s coming up to a year of talks! And the time is running out, because next summer he’s a free agent, and it makes him so interesting for many, many clubs.

“Liverpool, of course, have the same situation with Ibrahima Konate – he’s also going to be a free agent next summer. And yes, if Liverpool can get a player like Dayot Upamecano for free, that’s pretty good business.”

Liverpool really need to ensure they strengthen at the back this summer after notably missing out on Marc Guehi a few months ago, with Crystal Palace pulling the plug on that deal and with the player then ending up at Manchester City this January.

Konate could be leaving, while Virgil van Dijk is not getting any younger, meaning Upamecano could be an important replacement for the pair, though another defensive signing would also surely be required.