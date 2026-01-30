"This is how football works" - Arne Slot sends message to Florian Wirtz after difficult moment

Florian Wirtz reacts during Liverpool's defeat against Bournemouth (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has sent a message to Florian Wirtz after a difficult moment against Bournemouth which he made up for against Qarabag.

Speaking in his press conference today, Slot was asked about Mohamed Salah’s goal in the midweek Champions League win, but focused instead on Wirtz.

The Reds boss discussed how little moments can change things very quickly in football, with Wirtz getting a chance slightly wrong in the defeat at Bournemouth, but then scoring in a similar situation in the win over Qarabag.

Arne Slot on Florian Wirtz after mixed fortunes in front of goal for Liverpool

“I think it’s always about the team and the team has to make sure he gets in good positions,” Slot said.

“I think that’s what we are doing more and more – not only with him but with many players. I think I’ve said this recently quite a lot, our game in between boxes is good enough for our attackers to be often enough in promising positions.

“I know, we know that if this happens enough times then our players will do what we expect of them because they have so much quality.

“You were talking about Mo but a great example might also be Florian, who was three minutes before the end against Bournemouth in exactly the same position as he was when he scored the 2-0 [against Qarabag].

“In Bournemouth he decided to play a through pass; now he went for his own chance and scored. This is how football works sometimes. The ball hits the post, the ball hits the bar. Sometimes you make the wrong decision, sometimes the execution is not perfect.

“But I was really pleased and happy for Mo that he scored that goal. Because I think no matter how much he has scored for this club, it’s always good to be on the scoresheet, as it was for Federico [Chiesa] as well and for Florian. That always gives a bit of confidence to the team but also to individuals.”

Can Florian Wirtz still have a positive season for Liverpool?

It's not been the easiest start to life at Anfield for Wirtz, but Slot has continued to show faith in him. It took a while for Wirtz to get going with his end-product in particular, but that's improved in recent times, with the 22-year-old now on five goals and three assists in all competitions.

It took a while for Wirtz to get going with his end-product in particular, but that’s improved in recent times, with the 22-year-old now on five goals and three assists in all competitions.

Those five goals have come in his last ten games, so Wirtz is turning things around for himself at just the right time.

Slot clearly has a lot of belief in him, so it will be interesting to see what kind of impact he can make against Newcastle this weekend.