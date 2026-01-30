(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool prodigy Joshua Abe has attracted significant interest for his youth-team performances, and Manchester City are keen on him.

According to reports, Manchester City have made an offer to sign the 15-year-old. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool is prepared to sanction his departure. There have been rumours that Chelsea is also monitoring his development.

Arsenal wanted to sign Abe a couple of months ago.

Joshua Abe is an elite talent

The talented young attacker is a promising player with a lot of potential, and he will be expected to develop into an important first-team player for Liverpool in future. The 15-year-old was recently called up to train with the first team as well.

Liverpool are looking to build a team for the future, and they cannot afford to lose talented young players like him, especially to a direct rival. It remains to be seen how they respond to Manchester City’s offer.

Abe has been outstanding for Liverpool’s youth team and is enjoying his football with them. It seems unlikely that he will push for an exit from the club. It will be difficult for Manchester City to get the deal across the line.

Reds must keep Abe

Josh Abe vs Derby U18s 60 mins played pic.twitter.com/eOiozqhZQf — S (@LFCTikiTaka) January 30, 2026

It is no surprise that top English clubs are interested in the 15-year-old winger. He is an elite talent and could become a future star with the right guidance.

Liverpool must do everything in their power to keep their best young players if they want to build a formidable team for the future. Abe has the technical attributes to develop into a key player for them. Liverpool have done well to grow young players in the past, and they will look to help the 15-year-old fulfil his potential with them.