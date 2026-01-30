Mauricio Pochettino next club: Man United & Tottenham on alert ahead of potential World Cup exit

Mauricio Pochettino during a press conference (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino’s next club is sure to be the subject of plenty of speculation in the months ahead as he could become available after the 2026 World Cup.

The Argentinian coach has previously done impressive work in stints in charge of Tottenham, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, so could a Premier League return be on the cards for him?

Recent reports suggest that Pochettino could be available once the United States Men’s National Team’s World Cup campaign comes to an end, and he might not be the only one.

There will surely also be interest in what happens with big names like Carlo Ancelotti, Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann after the tournament in North America.

Mauricio Pochettino preparing for World Cup with USA

For now, Pochettino will surely only be focused on the World Cup and taking the USA as far as he can as they’re one of the three host nations of the tournament.

There will surely be huge hype about this historic event and plenty of fans eager to find out how to buy USMNT World Cup tickets so they don’t miss out on group stage games against the likes of Paraguay and Australia.

The US don’t have the best record at World Cups, never making it past the quarter-finals since their third-placed finish in 1930.

Pochettino will hope he can change that and impress potential suitors from clubs looking for new managers later in the summer.

Which clubs are eyeing Mauricio Pochettino?

It’s a bit early to know for sure who has the most concrete interest, but it’s not too surprising to see a lot of buzz about Manchester United looking at Pochettino.

The 53-year-old was often linked with the Red Devils during his Spurs days, and it seems Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains a big fan of his.

United currently have Michael Carrick in charge as interim manager until the end of the season, with a permanent successor due to come in afterwards.

Tottenham have also been linked with Pochettino, but the difference there is, even if the fans would love him back, they still have Thomas Frank in the job for the time being.

The Danish tactician only joined from Brentford in the summer, so will surely be given time, even if he hasn’t made the most convincing start in north London.

Pochettino’s stock may have fallen a bit since he was at the peak of his powers at Tottenham, but there’ll surely still be interest in him and a strong World Cup with the USMNT could provide us with an intriguing twist in this saga.