BBC reports huge boost for Arsenal as wonderkid deal now signed

Max Dowman lining up with Arsenal at youth level (Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

Max Dowman has signed a scholarship contract with Arsenal in a huge boost for the Gunners for one of Europe’s biggest prospects.

The 16-year-old attacking midfielder is considered one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment, and he’s put pen to paper on a deal with the Gunners.

According to BBC Sport, Dowman is now also expected to sign his first professional contract when he turns 17 later this year.

Arsenal fans will be delighted by this news, with Dowman already making five first-team appearances for the club, making him the second youngest player in the north London giants’ history.

Max Dowman looks like a future star for Arsenal

If Dowman can continue to progress as he has, he will surely have a great career at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal’s academy has produced some superb talents in recent times, with Bukayo Saka rising into the first-team to become one of Mikel Arteta’s most important players.

Previously, the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe also played regularly for AFC before moving on to other Premier League clubs, and they also have Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly progressing well at the moment.

Dowman arguably looks like the most exciting prospects out of all of them, so it’s vital for the club to have secured his signature.

BBC Sport suggests the teenager was highly sought after, which will come as little surprise to anyone who’s seen him play.

A skilful and exciting winger, Dowman already oozes quality and confidence and once he puts his recent injuries behind him he will surely compete for a regular place in Arteta’s first-team.