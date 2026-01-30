The three-word message Arteta gave Arsenal players after Man Utd loss as he tackles "fear of failure"

Mikel Arteta looks on (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Michel Arteta gave an important message to his players after last weekend’s disappointing defeat at home to Manchester United.

The Gunners saw their lead at the top of the Premier League table reduced to four points after a surprise result at the Emirates Stadium, and Arteta held a special meeting with his team the following day.

According to the Independent, Arteta’s message essentially boiled down to three words: “Let’s enjoy it.”

The report suggests the Spanish tactician is aware of a need to banish Arsenal’s “fear of failure” as they look nervous with their status as Premier League title favourites.

The message Mikel Arteta is sending to Arsenal’s players as they chase first title in 22 years

Arsenal’s players and fans having some anxiety is understandable as it’s been such a long wait for the club to win the title, with the 2003/04 Invincibles the last Gunners side to do it.

Since then, AFC have also let some good opportunities slip, such as in 2007/08 when they collapsed late on, and in 2022/23 under Arteta, when a serious injury to William Saliba and a lack of squad depth saw Manchester City’s treble winners overtake them.

Arteta now seems aware of a need to help his players through this, with the Independent saying he also told them: “You can’t lose something you haven’t won, so leave all that behind” and “This is the journey you’re on if you’re going to win the title. It’s not always going to go your way.”

Do Arsenal have what it takes to win the league?

Arsenal have been the best team in the country and arguably in Europe this season, as they sit four points clear at the top of the Premier League table, whilst also coming out on top with eight wins out of eight in the Champions League league phase.

Arsenal league finishes under Arteta Position 2019/20 8th 2020/21 8th 2021/22 5th 2022/23 2nd 2023/24 2nd 2024/25 2nd 2025/26 ?

And yet, there are some doubts about Arteta’s attacking options, with Bukayo Saka yet to hit top form, while summer signings Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, and Noni Madueke haven’t really lived up to expectations.

There have also been injuries to the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, who have only recently returned, so that’s another factor.

Still, many Arsenal fans would agree that the team looked too nervous to attack with any real speed or flair in the defeat against Man Utd, so it’s arguably a tactical thing as well as personnel.

Gooners will hope Arteta’s words about enjoying this process more can rub off on the players and help them stay on course for silverware in the weeks and months ahead.