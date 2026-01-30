Newcastle table bid to sign Barcelona midfielder

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Newcastle United reportedly have an interest in signing Barcelona youngster Guille Fernandez, who is frustrated with life at the Nou Camp.

According to Sport, as cited and translated by Football Espana, Newcastle have made multiple approaches over the talented 17-year-old midfielder.

The Magpies are said to have shown the strongest interest in Fernandez, suggesting that there might be other suitors involved too.

Still, for the time being the report makes it clear that Newcastle are already in talks with Barcelona over this signing, in what could be a really smart piece of business for the future.

Barcelona losing young talents again as Newcastle working on Guille Fernandez transfer

Barcelona have one of the most famous academies in world football, producing all-time great players like Lionel Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Gerard Pique, Carles Puyol, and Sergio Busquets.

However, they occasionally lose those players, with Cesc Fabregas notably joining Arsenal as a teenager and becoming a big success there before being re-signed by Barca later.

They’ve also just lost Dro Fernandez to Paris Saint-Germain, following on from Marc Guiu’s move to Chelsea just over a year ago.

Guille looks like another prospect Barcelona could do well to hold on to, but it looks like it’s going to be hard for him to break into the first-team on a regular basis.

Newcastle will hope to take advantage, and it looks like they’re currently in a strong position to snap up this exciting young player who could go on to have a big future at St James’ Park.