Nottingham Forest are exploring a stunning deal to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega before the January transfer deadline.

The German shot-stopper, who has been a reliable deputy for Pep Guardiola over the last few seasons, is reportedly set to leave the Etihad Stadium as he searches for regular first-team football.

With the 2026 winter window entering its final hours, Forest have emerged as the frontrunners to secure his signature.

Nottingham Forest eyeing move for Stefan Ortega

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are now “pushing” to finalise a deal.

According to the update, negotiations between the two Premier League clubs are already underway.

Plettenberg posted on X:

“Forest exploring deal to sign Stefan Ortega,” Plettenberg shared. “Talks are now underway with Manchester City. More teams are keen on him. Forest now pushing. Ortega is set to leave Manchester City before Deadline Day.”

While several clubs across Europe, including interest from Italy and Spain, have monitored Ortega’s situation, Forest’s aggressive approach suggests they are determined to add proven Premier League and Champions League experience to their ranks for the second half of the season.

Ortega has previously been linked with Chelsea as well.

Ortega has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester City

The sudden availability of Ortega follows a dramatic reshuffle in Manchester City’s goalkeeping department.

Despite signing a contract extension in 2024, Ortega has found himself effectively sidelined following a high-profile summer rebuild in 2025.

The arrivals of Italian international Gianluigi Donnarumma from PSG and the homecoming of James Trafford from Burnley have reshaped the hierarchy.

With Donnarumma established as the undisputed number one and Trafford serving as the primary cup goalkeeper, Ortega has plummeted to third or even fourth choice.

At 33, the German is far too talented to remain a spectator.

Having famously saved City’s title hopes with a legendary one-on-one stop against Son Heung-min in 2024, Ortega is now ready to prove he can be a starting number one in his own right at the City Ground.