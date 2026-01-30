Aston Villa flop offered to Sunderland for transfer

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris looks on (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sunderland have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Al Ittihad forward and former Aston Villa star Moussa Diaby this January.

However, the Frenchman is said to have already turned down the move as he’s seemingly not in a hurry to leave the Saudi Pro League to come back to the English Premier League.

Diaby had one season at Villa Park and did quite well, though they ultimately decided to cash in on him when the big money from Saudi came in.

Sunderland could perhaps have done well to add a proven player like Diaby to their squad this season, but TEAMtalk now report that it looks unlikely.

Sunderland need a strong transfer window

Sunderland have done well in the first half of the season and can now surely relax about avoiding relegation back to the Championship.

However, the Black Cats might want to start planning ahead for next season already, as it surely will be a challenge to stay up again.

Sunderland have surprised a few people this term, but that could mean that both their players and manager Regis Le Bris will be in demand in the summer.

Someone like Diaby coming in could have been a useful investment not just for this season, but for potentially the next few years of trying to establish themselves as a safe mid-table Premier League club.