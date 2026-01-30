"I'm talking with..." - Tottenham transfer interest confirmed in star who trolled them with Arsenal joke

Serge Gnabry and Thomas Frank (Photo by Maja Hitij, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham have an interest in signing Bayern Munich winger and former Arsenal star Serge Gnabry, as confirmed by Christian Falk for CF Bayern Insider.

The German journalist claims Gnabry is currently in talks with Bayern over a new contract, but Spurs have also been in contact to say they’re interested in case he ends up leaving the Allianz Arena.

Writing in his latest column, Falk said: “It is TRUE: Tottenham are also interested in Serge Gnabry. The forward is already in talks with Bayern Munich over signing a contract extension.”

He added: “There’s a two-year offer on the table, and it seems that he’s prepared to stay put at the Allianz Arena. Serge Gnabry has basically turned around and said, ‘No, I’m talking with Bayern Munich at the moment. Thanks for the interest, but if it works with Bayern, I’m going to stay.’

“Tottenham have signalled that if things don’t work out for, they’re lying in wait.”

Serge Gnabry previously trolled Tottenham after scoring against them

Gnabry notably scored four goals for Bayern against Tottenham in a 7-2 win back in 2019, and aimed a cheeky dig at them on social media afterwards.

See below as the tweet is still there, with the Germany international reminding Spurs of his Arsenal connections by posting that ‘North London is Red’…

North London is RED!!! pic.twitter.com/1Te5YjqpWo — Serge Gnabry (@SergeGnabry) October 1, 2019

Needless to say, the Spurs-Arsenal rivalry is strong enough that there’ll surely be plenty of fans who wouldn’t be so keen on seeing Gnabry join their club now.

Tottenham could definitely do with more quality in attack after a difficult first half of the season, but Gnabry’s Arsenal links surely mean this deal carries some risks.

Many Spurs fans probably won’t warm to Gnabry too much after he trolled them in this way, so he’d really have to hit the ground running to win them over.