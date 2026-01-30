Lucas Paqueta in action for West Ham against Newcastle's Sandro Tonali (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly eyeing up Atalanta attacking midfielder Nicola Zalewski as a potential replacement for Lucas Paqueta.

The Brazilian playmaker has just left West Ham to return to his former club Flamengo, in what could end up being a bit of a blow for Nuno Espirito Santo if he doesn’t land a replacement.

Still, it seems the Hammers have identified someone who could come in and fill that role in the form of Atalanta star Zalewski, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The 24-year-old has impressed during his time in Serie A and looks like someone who could be ready to make the step up to playing in the Premier League.

Would Nicola Zalewski leave Atalanta for a transfer to West Ham?

However, Zalewski has to think carefully about this decision as he could be leaving a club playing in the Champions League only to end up in the Championship in a few months’ time.

The Poland international may not be a guaranteed starter for Atalanta, but they are playing in Europe’s top club competition, whereas West Ham are struggling against relegation.

West Ham have eased the pressure on themselves with two wins in a row in the Premier League, but they remain five points from safety as things stand.

It remains to be seen how easy it will be for them to attract new signings in this situation, with Zalewski perhaps better off waiting until the summer to think about a move away.

WHUFC fans will hope, however, that their club can get some important business done before the transfer deadline next week or the team could be in real trouble in the second half of the campaign.

Paqueta may not have been at his best for some time, but he was a proven quality player who will need replacing.