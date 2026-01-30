Arsenal rival Liverpool & Man Utd for potential £86.6m transfer to help Arteta's attack explode

Yan Diomande in action for RB Leipzig (Photo by Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly the latest club in the mix for the potential transfer of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, along with the likes of Liverpool.

Writing in his latest CF Bayern Insider column, Christian Falk has provided an update on Diomande’s situation as he could leave Leipzig for around £86.6m this summer.

It seems Arsenal have joined the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United in scouting the talented young Ivory Coast international in recent times.

Falk also says that Diomande’s asking price looks too high for Bayern, so that could be very good news indeed for his suitors from the Premier League.

Christian Falk on Yan Diomande transfer interest

Discussing Diomande’s future, Falk confirmed the interest from Arsenal and other top English clubs, whilst explaining the situation with Leipzig’s demands for the 19-year-old.

“It is TRUE: Premier League clubs, like Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal, have been sending scouts to attend the Red Bull Arena to watch Yan Diomande,” Falk said.

“Bayern Munich are a little worried about this, as they don’t want to spend the kind of money that Premier League clubs can.

“They like Diomande. He’d be a player who would perfectly fit the kind of profile they’re looking for. But in the end, if they have to spend so much money – and they are talking about €100m [£86.6m] – that’s too much for Bayern Munich.”

Why Yan Diomande is catching the eye

Diomande is still young and learning the game, but has an impressive haul of eight goals and four assists for Leipzig in all competitions so far this season.

Capable of playing on either flank, the teenager looks like he has that X-factor that Arsenal need to really go up a level next season.

Mikel Arteta’s side haven’t always been that exciting to watch this season, with the goals drying up for Bukayo Saka, while summer signings like Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke haven’t had as much of an impact as expected.

It’s also easy to see Diomande being ideal to help Liverpool in their search for a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, while Man Utd also surely need a signing like that after an inconsistent first season from Matheus Cunha.