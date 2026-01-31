Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal looks dejected after the Premier League match against Manchester United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 18-year-old Frenchman is highly rated across Europe and is expected to become a future star. Naturally, multiple clubs are interested in securing his signature.

Man United and Real Madrid eyeing Ayyoub Bouaddi

According to a report from Footmercato, Manchester United and Real Madrid are in the running to secure his signature. On the other hand, Arsenal have already made their move for the player. They have yet to submit a formal offer, but they seem to be the most serious contender in the race.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal follow up on their interest with an official proposal. They could use more control and creativity in the middle of the park, and Bouaddi would be an excellent long-term investment for them. He is a young player with great potential, and Arsenal could groom him into a future star. However, competition for his services is intense, and Arsenal will have to act quickly to complete the deal.

Can Arsenal sign Bouaddi?

The player recently extended his contract until 2029, and therefore, he is likely to cost a lot of money. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are willing to pay a premium for him. They have shown that they are willing to invest in the right player, and there is no doubt that they have the finances as well.

The opportunity to join Arsenal could be exciting for the 18-year-old. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have a formidable team. He would be able to fight for trophies with them.

On the other hand, Manchester United need midfield depth as well. The 18-year-old could be an excellent acquisition for the Red Devils if they manage to get the deal done. However, they have not been able to fight for major trophies in recent seasons, and Arsenal could be a more attractive destination for the player.