Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly under pressure from the club hierarchy after the recent defeat against Manchester United.

According to Fichajes, the hierarchy has sent a firm message to the manager that he will only continue at the club next season if Arsenal manage to win the league title. The Gunners are currently on top of the league table, but their performances have been mediocre in recent weeks.

Mikel Arteta handed a warning

They have struggled to score despite spending millions of pounds on high-quality attacking players. It will be interesting to see if Arteta can get the best out of his team in the coming weeks. There is no doubt that they have a formidable squad, and they should be doing better.

The Spanish manager has spent more than £1 billion since joining the club in 2019, and he has won the FA Cup and two Community Shields. The trophy haul is quite insignificant given the investment, and he will need to deliver major trophies now. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can win the league title or the UEFA Champions League this season. They are certainly well placed to win the league title. The likes of Manchester City have been quite mediocre, and Arsenal are firm favourites to go all the way.

Can Arteta win the title?

Arteta has done well to rebuild the team following their decline after the departure of Arsène Wenger. However, he needs to deliver trophies now. The club hierarchy has backed him with substantial funds and is now looking for tangible returns.

Arsenal invested in Viktor Gyökeres, Eberechi Eze, and Noni Madueke during the summer transfer window to solve their attacking problems, but all three players have been quite poor. They need to get the best out of their new signings if they want to finish the season strongly.

