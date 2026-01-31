Arsenal poised to snatch Real Madrid gem after first-team debut

Arsenal are looking to improve the team with the signing of Real Madrid defender Victor Valdepenas.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the 19-year-old is the latest target for the Premier League club, and they have been tracking him for some time.

Arsenal eyeing Victor Valdepenas

The defender recently made his first-team debut with Real Madrid, and he’s highly rated across Europe. He has a bright future, and Valdepenas could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for Arsenal.

The player is versatile enough to play as a central defender or a full-back. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can get the deal done.

Several clubs are interested in the defender. It will not be easy for Arsenal to secure his signature.

Will Real Madrid let Valdepenas leave?

Victor Valdepenas in action for Real Madrid
Victor Valdepenas in action for Real Madrid (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Real Madrid might not be keen on letting the player leave either. They are looking to build a formidable squad, and the 19-year-old could be a key part of their future.

He has the potential to become a quality defender with the right guidance. Real Madrid need more quality and depth in the defensive unit, and they might choose to hold onto the young defender. The player is unlikely to force a move away from the Spanish club, and it could be difficult for Arsenal to convince both the player and his club.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

There is no doubt that Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have the financial muscle to get the deal done. If they can promise regular opportunities for the young defender, he could be tempted to join them.

