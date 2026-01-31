(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet has been linked with a move this month, and Chelsea are keen on securing his signature.

According to a report from Kaveh Solhekol, the 20-year-old defender only wants to join Chelsea, and he has already agreed on personal terms with the London club.

It will be interesting to see if the Blues can close the deal this month. They are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements, and the 20-year-old would be a solid long-term acquisition. He has proven himself to be one of the brightest young defensive prospects in Ligue 1, and he has the quality to thrive in the Premier League as well.

Will Chelsea progress the Jacquet deal today?

Chelsea and Rennes will be in action on Saturday evening, and the Sky Sports reporter has revealed that there could be developments after their respective matches.

He wrote: “Jeremy Jacquet only wants to sign for Chelsea. Personal terms have been fully agreed. Both Chelsea and Rennes are playing on Saturday evening. Expect developments after the games.“

Chelsea will certainly hope to get the deal across the line before the window closes. He would be a long-term acquisition for them.

Jeremy Jacquet could be a superb signing

The Blues need to tighten up at the back if they want to do well during the second half of the campaign. They will be desperate to secure Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign. They have had multiple injury issues at the back, and players like Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile have fallen out of favour. Chelsea will need to replace them, and signing the young Frenchman would be ideal.

The defender has also been linked to clubs like Liverpool, but it seems he is determined to move to London. The development will come as a blow to the Premier League champions and will certainly give Chelsea the encouragement to wrap up the formalities soon.