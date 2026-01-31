Arne Slot applauds Liverpool fans (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Jeremie Frimpong picked up an injury against Qarabag in the UEFA Champions League during midweek.

The Netherlands international is expected to be sidelined for a significant period, and the team is now considering potential alternatives.

Liverpool want Denzel Dumfries

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Premier League champions have now made enquiries for the Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries.

The Netherlands international has been linked with a move to the Premier League before, and it will be interesting to see whether Liverpool makes an offer for him. The player is currently sidelined with an injury, and it would be quite surprising if Liverpool made a move for him while he is not fit and available.

The 29-year-old is a quality player who has shown his ability in Italian football. He has done quite well for his country internationally. There is no doubt that he would be a useful acquisition for Liverpool. He has the quality and the experience to play for them, and he could help Liverpool at both ends of the pitch.

Dumfries could fancy a move

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for him at this stage of his career.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are unlikely to sanction his departure without signing a quality replacement. They are keeping tabs on Norton-Cuffy as a potential alternative.

Despite the links with the Netherlands international, a January move seems highly unlikely, mainly because of the player’s injury situation. Liverpool need someone who can come in and make an immediate impact. Conor Bradley and Frimpong are sidelined with injuries, so it does not make sense for them to sign another full-back who is recovering from injury.

Manchester United have also been linked to Dumfries. He was on the radar of Manchester City a few months ago.