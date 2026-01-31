Ben Jacobs reveals Liverpool plans for Denzel Dumfries amid right-back crisis

(Photo by Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

Ben Jacobs has dismissed speculation surrounding Liverpool enquiring for Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries following the recent injury to Jeremie Frimpong.

Despite reports from Italy suggesting the Reds had made contact with the Nerazzurri, it appears Anfield officials may not be pursuing a deal for the Dutch wing-back as the January transfer window enters its final hours.

The rumors gained traction after Liverpool’s defensive depth was pushed to the breaking point, but Jacobs’ latest update suggests the club is looking elsewhere, or perhaps nowhere at all, before Monday’s deadline.

Ben Jacobs update on Denzel Dumfries to Liverpool

Taking to social media to clarify the situation, Ben Jacobs was quick to pour cold water on the growing narrative that Dumfries could be the solution to Liverpool’s right-back crisis.

“Told there is nothing in links for January with Liverpool and Denzel Dumfries,” Jacobs posted on X.

The dismissal comes despite high-profile claims from Italian journalists, including Gianluca Di Marzio, who suggested Liverpool had reached out to Inter to gauge the 29-year-old’s availability.

Inter Milan’s interest in Curtis Jones has further fuelled speculations, with suggestions that Liverpool could strike a swap deal which could see Dumfries come to Anfield.

That said, Dumfries is currently sidelined with his own fitness issues and is unlikely to be back on the pitch until late February/March, making it an unlikely option for Liverpool to pursue as an emergency January signing.

Liverpool’s right-back crisis

The urgency for defensive reinforcements at Anfield is real, regardless of the Dumfries denial.

Arne Slot is currently navigating a nightmare scenario on the right flank following a series of unfortunate setbacks.

Conor Bradley has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 season following a awful knee injury sustained against Arsenal.

Jeremie Frimpong, the summer signing from Bayer Leverkusen, limped off just minutes into the midweek 6-0 win over Qarabag. While Slot confirmed the injury is “not as bad as feared,” he is still set to miss several weeks.

Player Injury Conor Bradley Knee Injury Giovanni Leoni Knee Injury Jeremie Frimpong Thigh Injury Joe Gomez Hip Injury

List of Liverpool defenders out injured

Joe Gomez, the versatile defender capable of playing right-back, is also currently unavailable due to a hip issue, though he is expected to return sooner than the others.

With no fit senior right-backs available for the upcoming clash against Newcastle, Slot may be forced to play midfielders like Wataru Endo or Dominik Szoboszlai in a makeshift back four.

While the club remains alert to market opportunities, Jacobs’ update indicates that fans shouldn’t expect Dumfries to be the one arriving at the AXA Training Centre this winter.